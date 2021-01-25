Warren man charged in breach of U.S. Capitol

WARREN, Ohio (WJW)– A Warren man was arrested Monday morning in connection with the Jan. 6 breach on the U.S. Capitol.

Stephen Ayres, 38, was charged with obstruction of justice, unlawful entry into restricted buildings and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds. He made his initial appearance in court Monday afternoon and his bond was set at $20,000.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Ayres inside the Senate lobby of the capitol building.

(Image courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

The FBI found a video of Ayres, along with another man and woman, describing his experience in the U.S. Capitol on Facebook and later YouTube. In it, he said he, “Walked right into the Capitol building” after Antifa, “Breached the door.” He claimed the protesters were escorted by police through the building.

Ayres also posted video of the rioters storming the capitol on Facebook and broadcasted live throughout the day, according to the indictment.

(Image courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

The indictment also noted a number of social media posts Ayres made before the insurrection, including one saying, “Civil war will ensue.” According to documents, he also shared a link of alleged vandalism at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s home, writing the caption,” This is just the beginning! The governors, senators, representatives, etc…. Really don’t have a clue what is coming!!”

(Image courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

During a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, a mob of President Donald Trump‘s supporters stormed the building. The crowd disrupted the proceedings and sent members of Congress fleeing to safety.

The session reconvened later to certify the electoral vote, making Joe Biden the next president of the United States. Amid the violence, a protester was shot and killed by police, and an officer died of injuries. Three others died of medical emergencies.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on the charge of incitement of insurrection for his remarks to the crowd leading up to the breach. He is the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.