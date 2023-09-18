[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A 25-year-old man is wanted for murder in a fatal shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Chronicle Telegram newspaper.

Elyria Police Department on Monday announced warrants for 25-year-old Antoine Richardson of Lorain, on charges of murder and felonious assault for the early Saturday, Sept. 2, shooting in the parking lot of the newspaper along East Avenue, according to a news release from Elyria police Lt. Bill Lantz.

WJW photo

Isael Eduardo Rios, 24, was shot twice, once in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Richardson was allegedly in an altercation when he fatally shot the victim, according to a previous news release from U.S. Marshals.

Surveillance footage showed four suspects were involved in the shooting. They were seen riding in or driving three vehicles.

Federal agents are now helping local police locate and arrest Richardson. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. His last known address was on Livingston Avenue in Lorain, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is urged to call the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4-WANTED (866-492-6833). A reward is being offered.

“Your cooperation is crucial in helping law enforcement bring this investigation to a resolution,” Lantz wrote.