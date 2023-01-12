CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained arrest warrants for two Cleveland police officers accused of assaulting suspects during separate arrests in June and October 2021.

During a June 15, 2021, arrest in Cleveland, officer Kevin Warnock, 46, is accused of slapping a handcuffed suspect who was laying on the ground, with their hands behind their back, according to a warrant filed Thursday, Jan. 12, in Cleveland Municipal Court. Warnock then allegedly grabbed the suspect by the face and neck.

Warnock’s charges do not appear in online court records. His warrant alleges charges of assault and dereliction of duty.

During an Oct. 19, 2021, arrest in the 9300 block of Amesbury Avenue, officer Dennis Meehan, 30, of North Royalton, is accused of closing a cruiser door on a suspect’s leg, and also shoving his arms up behind his back, reads a second warrant.

Meehan faces misdemeanor counts including assault, dereliction of duty and unlawful restraint in the city court, court records show. He’s set for arraignment Friday, Jan. 13.

The I-Team reached out to Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer about the charges.

“The feds already looked at this case and the officers did not face any charges,” he said. “These officers were trying to get guns off of people and that’s not always pretty. We are looking forward to our day in court and we believe the officers will be found innocent.”