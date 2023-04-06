CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two men are accused of robbing a double amputee at gunpoint then leaving him to die on railroad tracks in late February, telling him, “if the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will.”

Aaron Parsons, 36, of Cleveland, who was named the U.S. Marshals’ fugitive of the week, turned himself into authorities on Wednesday, April 5.

A second suspect, Eric DeJesus, 24, of Cleveland, is named in a new warrant filed Wednesday and obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team.

Both face charges of aggravated robbery in Cleveland Municipal Court.

According to the warrant, while at the Hosmer Avenue address listed for Parsons on Feb. 22, the two suspects and another unknown man forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to another location, where they took him from his car and put him on the tracks. They then threw his wheelchair into a ravine and fled in his car.

“The victim, who is a double amputee, was able to crawl to safety and find help several hours later,” reads a news release from U.S. Marshals.

The man’s vehicle was found on fire elsewhere, according to the warrant. Inside were all his belongings, including his prosthetic legs.

Marshals believe Parsons then fled to North Carolina to avoid capture. Authorities later communicated with him over the phone, and he returned to Cleveland and surrendered.

Parsons remains in jail and has not yet been arraigned, court records show. No future court dates have been set.