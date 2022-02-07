Warrant issued for Parma woman after failure to appear in court for Easter eggs not delivered

Watch previously aired video for more details of the story when it was breaking

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Another warrant had been issued after a woman didn’t appear in court multiple times for a failed Easter egg delivery incident last Spring.

Victoria Melinsky, 33, is wanted for theft.

She failed to appear in court on Jan. 24 and has filed a not guilty plea. A warrant was issued on Feb. 1.

In April 2021, dozens of parents filed police reports in several communities saying they paid to have Easter eggs delivered to their lawns early Easter morning, but when they woke up their yards were bare.

Reports were filed all over the area, including Parma, Westlake and Strongsville, from people who say they didn’t get the service after prepaying for it.

Police say Melinksy, a Parma resident, at one point started making restitution to the victims.