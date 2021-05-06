Warrant issued for Parma woman after Easter eggs not delivered

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW)– There is an outstanding warrant for a Parma woman after police say she failed to deliver Easter eggs.

Victoria Melinsky, 33, is wanted for theft. North Royalton police said the victim provided social media posts as proof the eggs weren’t delivered on Easter morning. The victim lost $75.

Victoria Melinsky (Photo courtesy: North Royalton police)

In the days following the holiday, police departments in Parma, Westlake and Strongsville received reports from people who paid for the service, but did not get eggs. Melinsky has not been charged in those cases.

Parma police said they would not be filing criminal charges and the woman started making restitution to the eight victims.