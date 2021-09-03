Warrant issued for dispatcher accused of disconnecting emergency calls without getting help

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WJW) — Detectives in New Orleans have an arrest warrant out for a 911 dispatcher accused of disconnecting emergency calls deliberately without getting necessary emergency information or relaying the emergencies to other dispatchers for aid.

Precious Stephens is wanted on charges of malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication, according to a Facebook post from the New Orleans Police Department.

Stephens was working as a 911 operator with the Orleans Parish Communications District when the report was taken on Aug 23.

Police are looking for her.