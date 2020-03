CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A warrant was filed last month for a failure to provide notice of a change of address for a convicted sex offender in Cuyahoga County.

Anthony Jana, 39, was convicted in June of 2013 for sex crimes with a child.

Anthony Jana

The offense of failure to provide an address change is listed as January 17.

Jana has his entire face tattooed so there are many identifying marks.

If you see him, call 911.