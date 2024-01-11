CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)- A Cleveland city snow plow truck was involved in a crash with a car early Thursday morning. This comes just days after an Ohio Department of Transportation snow plow was hit on the highway.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, a Cleveland city snow plow truck was in an accident with a car on West 14th Street and Clark Avenue. There’s no word yet on what caused the accident but we know no injuries were reported.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

On Sunday, ODOT cameras caught the moment a vehicle slammed into a plow that was parked on I-90 Westbound near West 117th Street. The plow had its yellow and green lights flashing.

ODOT said, the driver veered off the road and struck the front of the plow with enough force that it ripped off some of the mounts that held the plow to the truck. At the time of the accident, the plow driver was patrolling for any trouble spots that may be on the highway and also salting.

ODOT reminds drivers of the dangers they face if they strike a plow.

“They are solid steel,” said ODOT Spokesperson Brent Kovacs. “They are anywhere from ten to twelve feet wide and they weigh approximately 2,500 pounds. If you hit one of those plows, you will lose every time.”

ODOT said, so far, this year four of their plows have been hit and we’re only eleven days into the year. Last year 26 plows were hit.

Cleveland Police have not yet said if the driver of either of these accidents will be facing any charges.