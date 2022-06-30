Courtesy: Cleveland Heights Fire Department

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Heights Fire Department is warning that a tasty meal on the grill can turn dangerous very quickly.

The department shared on their Facebook page pictures of a recent fire they said caused damage to multiple homes and was caused by the improper disposal of used charcoal briquettes.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, July is the peak month for grill fires and on average more than 10-thousand home fires are started by grills each year. The NFPA also warns that on average nearly 20-thousand people go to the emergency room each year due to injuries involving grills.

According to CHFD, charcoal briquettes can continue to burn for more than 48 hours even though they are not hot to the touch. The department warns the briquettes may still be hundreds of degrees in the center which can lead to a fire if they are thrown into the garbage too soon.

The department recommends the best practice is to throw used briquettes away at least 48 to 72 hours after use and to dispose of them in a metal container.

More grilling safety tips can be found, here.