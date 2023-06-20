[Editor’s Note: The video above shows a moment Taylor Swift wowed fans with a stage dive.]

(WJW) — The countdown to Taylor Swifts‘ performance in Cincinnati is on!

Tickets to the Grammy-winning performers’ Eras Tour have become an increasingly tough ticket to nab, as a result Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is reminding ‘Swifties’ that scammers are looking to take advantage of fans.

“The nosebleed seats are over a thousand bucks, so be mindful when buying resale tickets,” Yost said in a press release. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Concertgoers are offered these tips, provided by the attorney general’s office:

Be skeptical of offers that are too good to be true. Sellers, especially on online marketplaces, may offer tickets at face value (or below) for events that are sold out or in high demand, but these offers may be scams. Some sellers may say they need to sell tickets quickly, falsely claiming, for example, that they have a medical emergency or an overseas military assignment.

Taylor Swift’s Ohio performance is set for June 30 in Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium.

If a fan believes they have been defrauded, Yost says they should immediately report details to the company they used to make the payment.

Ohioans can also report scams to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office here, or by calling 800-282-0515.