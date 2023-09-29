*Above video is about Euphoria actor Angus Cloud who died from a drug overdose including fentanyl according to coroner*

COLUMBUS, Ohio) — It’s a drug so powerful it’s used by veterinarians to tranquilize elephants that weigh over six tons.

A warning about authorities seeing an uptick in the drug being illegally used around the state was issued Friday by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Carfentanil is a lethal synthetic opioid that has reemerged in several Ohio drug cases,” Yost said. “It’s an increase that could foreshadow a rise in overdoses.”

Law enforcement said tranquilizers like Carfentanil, which is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more powerful than morphine, is being used by some drug users in Ohio.

Yost said the drug is showing up in Northeast Ohio’s Trumbull County and in the Columbus area resulting in overdoses which concerns Yost it could lead to more deadly cases.

Law enforcement is also being warned that the drug is so strong even touching or inhaling it can be lethal. “Officers and first responders should wear proper personal protective equipment and use caution in handling evidence suspected of containing carfentanil or any fentanyl-related substance, particularly in conjunction with an overdose,” Yost said.