CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures continue to trend above average with highs at 80° or above the next couple of days – winning weather for the Browns home opener today!

Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s during the game.

Want more of a fall feel? Right on cue, fall arrives Wednesday, Sept. 22 and cooler more comfortable air surges in. That’s also our next best chance of rain.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: