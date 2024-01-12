*Related video above snow squall in Rocky River earlier this winter*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — With wind gusts to 60 mph predicted this weekend, followed by an arctic blast Sunday, Akron city officials will have a warming center for any residents who need one.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said he’s extending hours at the Summit Lake Community Center from Sunday through Tuesday to provide a warming center for residents in need.

“With frigid temperatures setting in this weekend, we want to make sure everyone has somewhere to go to keep warm and be out of the elements,” Malik said.

The Emergency Overnight Shelter located at 111 East Voris St. will be open starting this Saturday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 22.