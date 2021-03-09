Warmer Wednesday with widespread rain Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It gets even warmer Wednesday as we climax in the middle to upper 60s! It’s the “pick” day of the 8-day forecast, hands down! The warm temps will be more equal opportunity for Northeast Ohioans Wednesday, including the lakeshore communities. They’ll be gusting 30+ MPH at times during the day.

Widespread showers will develop Thursday which will lead the way to a temperature drop as we head into the upcoming weekend.

DST begins 2am this Sunday. We’ll be “springing forward”. At 2 am, we’ll be setting our clocks ahead one hour. Don’t forget! Also, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

March and April are all about huge temperature swings… see below.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: