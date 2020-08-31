Warmer temps kick-off the workweek

(WJW) The taste of fall is coming to an end. We are returning to the 80s this week. The humidity will increase once again before a cold front arrives Wednesday.

For today, you can expect sunny conditions with highs around 82.

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is looking wonderful for the most part! Labor Day itself is showing a good chance of storms along a cold front that will be sweeping across NE Ohio.

