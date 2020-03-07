Warmer temps and sunny skies expected for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Are you ready for warmer weather? The remainder of the weekend and Monday are shaping up to be extremely nice!

Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 30s under a clear sky.

Daylight Saving Time starts! *Clocks SPRING forward ONE HOUR at 2am.*

Sunday’s sunrise will occur at 7:50 AM and set at 7:27 PM.

As a friendly reminder: Please replace the batteries in your smoke/carbon monoxide detectors. This could be a life-saving, simple task!

A sun-stational and spring-like Sunday! Highs top around 60 degrees in the afternoon. Enjoy!

Next up… umbrella weather arrives Monday night. It’ll be a rainy Tuesday with temperatures starting off in the low 50’s and falling into the 40’s during the day.

