Warm weekend with mostly cloudy skies

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was another spectacular fall day all across the Buckeye State on Friday! What a great way to kick off the weekend.

Saturday could be even warmer! Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected along with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will include more clouds from ‘Delta’ and showers nearing later in the day. Stay tuned because this forecast could change depending on the speed and track of Delta.

The latest Drought Monitor was released Wednesday. Moderate drought conditions continue in the Toledo area and abnormally dry conditions showing up in parts of our southern communities.

Drought Monitor

Have a great weekend! Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

