SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga Valley National Park took to Facebook on Saturday to encourage visitors to practice social distancing.

“Please be advised that it is in no way possible to keep a good distance from others at Blue Hen falls or Brandywine Falls due to overcrowding. Please select another area,” officials wrote in the post.

They also shared a photo of a packed parking lot near the falls.

Visitors are reminded to park only in designated spots, otherwise they could be towed.