CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures will climb into the 70s again on Friday! Most locations will reach the upper 70s. Then, there will be a steep temperature drop following a cold front.
A few showers will arrive into our western counties as early as 3 p.m. Friday. A line of storms will develop Friday evening after 4 p.m. There is the chance for strong, gusty winds and small hail as this line rumbles from west to east.
We’ll be tracking this closely on Storm Fox radar.
A much cooler weekend is on tap.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Warm temps continue on Friday, chance for storms in the evening
- Seattle, Portland, New York sue over Trump’s ‘anarchy’ label
- Man arrested in North Carolina in May accused of threatening to kill Joe Biden
- Local man gets quite the scare when deer comes crashing through office window
- Walmart files opioid-related lawsuit against the federal government