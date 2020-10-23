Warm temps continue on Friday, chance for storms in the evening

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures will climb into the 70s again on Friday! Most locations will reach the upper 70s. Then, there will be a steep temperature drop following a cold front.

A few showers will arrive into our western counties as early as 3 p.m. Friday. A line of storms will develop Friday evening after 4 p.m. There is the chance for strong, gusty winds and small hail as this line rumbles from west to east.

We’ll be tracking this closely on Storm Fox radar.

A much cooler weekend is on tap.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

