Warm and windy with rain later on Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A quiet, cool night with temps dipping to around 40° under a clear sky. Ready for another spring warm up?

It’ll be brief, but temps top 70° Tuesday! Enjoy! Clouds expected to increase through the day.

Windy! South winds of 15-20 MPH sustained with gusts of 35+ MPH mainly in the afternoon. Winds should stay below wind alert criteria.

Rain develops Tuesday night/first half of Wednesday with a cold front. Another wave is possible during the evening hours. Roller coaster temps continue with temperatures around 50 following the first round of rain.

A second cold front passes through Thursday, this one is potent! A weather April Fools’ joke in the works! We won’t be laughing… lake effect snow showers in the forecast with temperatures hovering around freezing! Light accumulations are likely.

Easter Weekend is looking pleasant! Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: