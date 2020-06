CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’ll see breaks of sunshine this morning.

There are storm chances between 8 and 9 a.m. for the first round today.

After 2 p.m. thunderstorms will start popping up as the humidity rises.

They’ll be widespread around 6 p.m.

This weekend is shaping up to be picture perfect!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

