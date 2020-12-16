Warehouse demolition approved as Cleveland looks toward 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The last Cleveland City Council meeting of 2020 pushed forward a piece of legislation to make some waterfront changes as the city prepares for the NFL Draft.

Greater Cleveland Sports Commission President and CEO David Gilbert has said the NFL is planning an outdoor event with a large footprint along the lakefront, near FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock Hall.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson approved the measure to demolish the warehouses at docks 30 and 32 this week.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission says their removal is necessary to make room for a big event setup at the North Coast Harbor.

“We are hoping that by the time the draft comes around the pandemic will be under control where we can have more of an in-person situation,” Mayor Jackson said as he signed the legislation for demolition.

“If not, we’ll do it virtually.”

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29 – May 1.