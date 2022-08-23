The video above is from a previous story.

BREWSTER, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been almost two weeks since reports of a wallaby roaming a small Stark County village were first reported. And still, police say the marsupial remains evasive.

But, they know he (or she) is out there. They just don’t know where the animal came from…

According to Brewster’s Police Chief Nathan Taylor, as recently as Monday, two sightings of the animal were reported to the police.

The chief says they are no longer actively searching for the wanted wallaby, but they will go out if someone reports a spotting.

“Let him go, and see if he calms down,” said Taylor.

Wallaby spotted in Brewster on a deer camera Saturday. Photo courtesy Dan Nofsinger

Police are asking people to refrain from looking for the animal.

The wallaby was first spotted on Thursday, August 11. It’s never been clear how the wallaby arrived in Brewster.

Originally it was believed there may have been two kangaroos after witnesses first reported seeing a “baby kangaroo.” Police have since clarified the animal is a wallaby, not a kangaroo, and there is only one.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, both kangaroos and wallabies belong to the marsupial family but a wallaby is much smaller in size and can be identified by its shorter stature and more compact legs when compared to the kangaroo.

Anyone with information on the wallaby, and where it came from, should contact their local law enforcement or Brewster Police Dispatch at (330)-830-4272.