Wanted sex offender arrested, says he slept in outhouse

NORTH KINGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A North Kingsville officer arrested a convicted sex offender who was wanted in Cuyahoga County after failing to report his change of address.

According to police, Anthony Jana, 39, was found walking along South Main Street near Shirley Street around 10 a.m. Friday.

The responding officer told Jana that he had received a call for suspicious activity in the area and that he “fit the description.”

Jana had reportedly been walking through residents’ yards and attempting to hitchhike.

When the officer asked him for identification, Jana allegedly said: “You got me.”

He also informed the officer that he had walked from Cleveland to North Kingsville and had been sleeping in an outhouse for the “past couple nights.”

He was arrested without incident and taken to Ashtabula County Jail.

Jana was convicted in June of 2013 for sex crimes with a child.