ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Orrville Police Department is looking for 42-year-old Shaun Ross after a homicide early Tuesday morning.

Orrville police responded to the 200 block of Chateau Circle around 3 a.m. after a woman was reported unconscious with lacerations on her neck, according to a press release from the Orrville Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Jessica Duprey, was found dead.

Duprey’s mother, who lives at the same address, was at the house when the homicide happened, according to the release.

Duprey’s mother told police that Duprey’s boyfriend, Shaun Ross, was involved in a physical altercation with Duprey and then fled the scene in Duprey’s 2012 red Chevy Traverse.

At the scene, officers found a bloody knife that is believed to be the murder weapon, according to the release.

Duprey’s vehicle was eventually found in the 300 block of Sassafras Street.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office were both contacted to assist with this investigation.

According to Orrville police, Ross is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police ask that any who sees Ross, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Orrville Police Department at 330-684-5025.