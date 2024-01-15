CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 27-year-old man wanted for a homicide in Georgia could be hiding out in the Cleveland area, according to authorities.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has identified Devonte Childs, 27, as their Fugitive of the Week.

According to a press release, Childs is wanted by the Fulton County Court in Atlanta, Georgia, and the United States Marshals Service for homicide.

Officials said Childs is suspected of shooting a person five times in the back in the 2000 block of Dunwoody Place in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The crime took place in August 2021.

Officials are now offering a reward for information that leads to Childs’ arrest.

Childs is described as standing 5-foot-6 and weighing about 145 pounds.

Credit: US Marshals Service

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or CLICK HERE. Officials note that tipsters can remain anonymous.