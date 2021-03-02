Wanted fugitive caught hiding in a tree in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol was involved in a pursuit Monday evening in Ashland County.

Troopers pulled over a vehicle headed northbound on I-71 around 7:30 p.m. for a speeding violation, according to a press release.

As the trooper was speaking with the driver, the passenger ran across all three lanes of I-71 and into a wooded area, OSHP reports.

After 2 hours and with the assistance of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was found hiding in a tree.

Courtesy: Ashland County Ohio News

He’s been identified as Demetrius Wright, 27, of Cairo, Georgia.

He has a felony warrant for burglary out of Florida, according to a press release.

Charges for the Ashland County incident are pending.