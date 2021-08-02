Wanted: Elyria police looking for second suspect in deadly bar shooting

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria police are looking for a second suspect in the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old man last week.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 23-year-old Jajuan Lamont Malone, of Lorain, for murder in connection to the shooting death of Caree Cannon.

According to a press release posted on Facebook, officers responded to a reported shooting at Bailey’s Bar & Grill on N. West River Road at around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they found Cannon, of Elyria, had suffered gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries in the hospital.

Friday evening, Elyria police said 20-year-old Ronald Johnson was arrested and charged with complicity – murder. He’s being held at the Lorain County Jail.

Anyone with information about Malone or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jim Wise at 440-326-1212 jwise@cityofelyria.org or the Elyria Police Department at 440-323-3302.

The shooting is still under investigation.