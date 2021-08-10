Wanted: Driver hits motorcyclist in Lorain, leaves the scene

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a hit-skip crash.

The crash happened Friday around 10 p.m. at W. 21st St. and Ashland Ave.

Police say a motorcyclist was headed north on Ashland Ave. and failed to yield at the stop sign on W. 21st. St.

The motorcyclist was hit by a dark-colored vehicle that left the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected.

When officers arrived on the scene, officers put a tourniquet on the driver’s leg until LifeCare arrived on the scene.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Evidence collected at the scene indicates the vehicle could be a Toyota Camry.

Some witnesses report the vehicle may have been an SUV.

The Lorain Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this serious injury crash to contact the Lorain Police Department at (440)204-2115.