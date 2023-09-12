CLEVELAND (WJW) – Marquis Thomas is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated robbery of a motor vehicle after holding a victim at gunpoint and stealing a car Monday night.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police, a victim was approached by 25-year-old Marquis Thomas on the 12300 block of Superior Avenue just after 11 p.m.

Thomas pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money, according to the release.

When the suspect did not get money from the victim, Thomas took the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Thomas is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white sleeves, red and blue shorts and mixed-matched flip-flops.

Thomas is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the release.

According to police, Thomas is known to frequent the areas of Nathaniel Road, East 161st Street and Lakeshore Boulevard, the 3300 block of West 52nd Street and the 1800 block of Beresford Road.

The Clevland Division of Police asks that anyone with information about Thomas’s whereabouts contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5033.