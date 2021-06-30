Wanted: Canton man accused of attempted murder, assault

The US Marshals Fugitive is asking for help locating 28-year-old Samuel Wells, who is accused of attempted murder and assault

CANTON Ohio ( WJW) The US Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would help them capture a man wanted for attempted murder and assault.

Authorities say, Samuel Wells, 28, of Canton, is wanted by the Massillon Police Department for allegedly firing 15 rounds at a man who was sitting inside a vehicle.

He is also wanted by the Canton Police Department for felonious assault following an incident where he is accused of physically assaulting a woman inside her Canton home.

Wells’ last known address is near the 2500 block of 34th street NE in Canton. The US Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force warns, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a tip here on their website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.