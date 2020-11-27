Wanted: Amherst police look for person who sprayed drive-thru worker in the face

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Amherst are looking for a person who sprayed a Panera employee in the face with an unknown substance.
It happened earlier this month.
Surveillance video shows a red SUV with a white top pull into the drive-thru at Panera on November 9, just before 5:30 p.m.
You see the driver open the door and spray an employee in the face with an unknown substance.
If you have information that can help police, call (440)988-2625.
