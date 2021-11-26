Want to opt out of last Child Tax Credit payment? Time is running out

(WJW) – There’s still time to opt-out of this year’s last advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) payment, but not much.

The payments give eligible households who opted in up to 50% of the total credit they would get for their child on a tax return in six advance payments.

The payments were split over 6 months, with a portion being sent monthly, equivalent to about $300 per child.

The deadline to opt-out of the December payment is Nov. 29. Click here if you want to opt out.

Any eligible family who didn’t sign up for this year’s monthly payments can still get a lump-sum payment by filing a 2021 federal income tax return next year, including families who don’t usually have to file with the IRS.

The status of the Child Tax Credit in 2022 is hanging in the balance.