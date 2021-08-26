Want to give a pig belly scratches? Meet a retired horse? Farm that rescues animals open to public

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Want to give a pot-bellied big some belly rubs? Meet a retired Amish horse? How about pet a rooster?

Visitors to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna can do that and more at the facility’s annual open house event Saturday. Not only are there adoptable critters to meet, but guests can learn about all the rescue facility does to help animals and their owners.

Right now at Happy Trails, there are pot-bellied pigs, goats, cows, hens, ducks, retired cockfighting roosters, retired Amish horses, alpacas and more.

The farm gets its animals through local humane agencies in situations including where the animal may have been neglected, abandoned or involved in some type of court case. During the pandemic, they expanded their services to help owners that needed help taking care of their beloved farm animals.

The community open house is their favorite event of the year. It’s a time when volunteers can teach visitors about all of the animals and their stories along with provide some hands-on fun.

Besides animals to meet, there will be a food truck, bake sale, vendors and raffle items.

The event is free, and guests should register online. Parking with shuttles will be located at NEOMED.

For more on the event, click here.

For more on the animals living at the farm, click here.