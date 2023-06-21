**Related video above: Viking cruise ship docks in Cleveland earlier this month.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Turns out there are more opportunities for civilians to explore the deep waters of planet Earth besides the Titanic wreckage submersible experience. And there’s even a submarine adventure to be had in the Great Lakes.

The good people at Viking Cruises — who recently kicked off a Cleveland stop as part of their Great Lakes cruise itinerary — offer an opportunity for guests to explore Lake Huron via submarine.

The excursion, an extra $500 per person on top of the thousands of dollars already spent for a cruise that floats (above water!) through the Great Lakes, is an opportunity for curious minds to get inside a six-seat sub and head 50 feet down.

The trip lasts about 1 hour, and, according to a Thrillist writer who went on the expedition last year, includes two huge viewing windows for people to get an up-close-and-person look at the wilds beneath. The submarines are also reportedly appropriately painted yellow and named after the famous four from the Beatles.

Not every Great Lakes itinerary offers the option, but for those interested, find out more here.

Meanwhile, the submersible that never returned after exploring the Titanic wreckage Sunday is still missing. A rescue mission is still underway, the Coast Guard said in a press event Wednesday.