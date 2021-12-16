Want to celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday? Check out this limited-time movie event

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. White will be honored with this year’s lifetime achievement award next month at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The Daytime Emmys air April 26 on the Pop network. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Betty White is getting ready for her 100th birthday next month and we can all celebrate with a limited-time movie event.

The former Golden Girl invites fans to see Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration at almost 900 theaters across the country on her birthday, Jan. 17.

Showings will be between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

The special celebration takes a glimpse into the life of one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses, including looks behind-the-scenes on set, at home and lending her voice as an advocate for animals.

Expect to see guest appearances from Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno and many more.

Buy your tickets online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.