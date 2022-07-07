(WJW) – Most people don’t have enough paid time off. Blue Bunny wants to help.

The frozen treat company is giving 365 days of paid time off to deserving people across the U.S.

The catch? You have to make time for fun. In 150 words or more, Blue Bunny wants to hear what you would do on your day off. “Tell us what kind of fun you would want to have on your PTO day and why you deserve it,” the company writes. In addition to describing what you would do, the company is also encouraging video entries. You can also apply on behalf of a deserving individual.

365 people will be awarded a day of PTO.

To fill out your ‘PTO request’, visit bluebunny.com/PTO. Submissions will be accepted until July 20 at 4 p.m. EST.