CLEVLAND (WJW) — At this point in the week you should already know why Chris Rock is even more famous than he was prior to walking out on the Oscars stage Sunday.

Based on this notoriety, ticket sales for Rock’s upcoming comedy tour have reportedly gone through the roof. Wednesday, the comedian’s team announced plans to add another date to his Cleveland stop this summer.

Tickets for the new date, June 17, go on sale at 10:30 a.m. this Friday. The 54-year-old is already scheduled to play at Connor Palace Theatre on Thursday, June 16. Tickets for that show currently start at $198 on ticket reseller TickPick.

The tour kicks off in Boston Wednesday, only days following “the slap hear ’round the world,” leaving fans wondering what Rock is going to say on stage.

Back in February, Rock had stated on Instagram that the tour would include “all new material, introspective very personal and very funny. Can’t wait to show you.”

Find tickets for the new Cleveland date right here (when they go on sale).