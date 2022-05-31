**Related Video Above: Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point.**

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets.

“Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when donors are busy with vacations and outdoor fun,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

Those who participate in select blood drives across the northern part of the state are eligible for one free ticket, which is only good for the 2022 season. The blood drives run through Aug. 4, and include Northeast Ohio locations.

Find the nearest blood drive location near you using the Cedarpoint sponsor code on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.