Walton Hills officer rescues girl who became stranded when flash flood hit while swimming

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A Walton Hills police officer came to the rescue of an eight-year-old girl who became stranded at Bridal Veil Falls in the Metroparks.

According to the department, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The girl was swimming with her family when a flash flood hit and she became trapped on the other side of the embankment.

Body camera video released to FOX 8 shows officer Tom Cercek using a rope to pull her up from a ledge and bring her back to safety. No injuries were reported.

The girl can be heard thanking the officer for helping her and said the sudden surge of water came out of nowhere.

