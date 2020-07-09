Walt Disney World resuming park ticket sales, resort hotel bookings tomorrow

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL – OCTOBER 01: Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — Walt Disney World is ready to welcome guests back! Starting Thursday, the company is resuming theme park ticket purchases and Disney resort hotel bookings.

According to the company, Disney World had previously stopped selling 2020 tickets to allow existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders to plan their visits with the new Disney Park Pass theme park reservation system.

However, starting Thursday, July 9, guests will be able to purchase new tickets and make hotel reservations for 2020.

Disney says tickets and Disney Resort hotel bookings may be released at different times throughout the day on Thursday.

They also plan to use virtual waiting rooms as needed to manage the expected high volume of guests looking to make reservations.

All guests with valid admission are required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry, so Disney advises that guests check the park reservation availability calendar before purchasing any new tickets. Guests should then go directly to DisneyWorld.com/DisneyParkPass after purchasing to make park reservations.

Walt Disney World closed on March 16 due concerns surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Now, the park is ready to welcome guests back through a phased reopening.

Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are slated to open July 11. Hollywood Studios and EPCOT will open on July 15.

Disney Vacation Club properties and Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground will reopen on June 22. Disney Springs is already open to the public.

Disney notes that during this phased reopening, some tickets, ticket options and Disney Resort hotels will remain unavailable.

New safety measures have also been put into place, which include enhanced cleaning, physical distancing and reduced contact. Guests over the age of two must wear a face covering at all times unless eating or swimming. Cast members have to as well.

Temperature screenings may be required upon entry at some locations.

Also, due to attendance limitations, park hopping will not be permitted at this time.

You can visit Disney World’s website for the latest information on the reopening plan.

