Walsh University announces plans to bring students back from Italy due to coronavirus outbreak

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Walsh University has decided to bring back all of its students who are currently studying abroad in Italy.

According to a press release, the students were supposed to be there for eight weeks. However, the school felt it was in their best interest to come home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Walsh University feels this was a necessary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, which is always our highest priority,” the school said.

Officials have started making travel arrangements for the students and are working to make sure their studies aren’t interrupted.

Kent State University and Ohio State University have announced similar plans, including future restrictions on trips to China.