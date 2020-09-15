Walsh Jesuit asks students who attended party to come forward or face dismissal

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Walsh Jesuit High School is asking students to come forward who attended a large party in Macedonia Saturday.

According to the school, more than 100 students from Walsh Jesuit and other high schools were at the party.

In a letter sent to parents, the school says pictures and videos show people were not wearing masks or social distancing.

“This situation and those who attended the party have put the health and safety of our entire school community at risk,” President Karle Ertle and Principal Sean Lynch wrote in the letter to parents.

In the letter, they ask all students to identify themselves and stay home and learn remotely for the next two weeks.

The school says students who are honest about their attendance at the party won’t be disciplined further.

However, they say if any student is found to have attended and not report it to the school, those students will be dismissed from Walsh Jesuit.

The school says a lot of preparation and effort went into reopening the school for in-person instruction and that their ability to maintain that environment means everyone has to follow certain safety protocols.

“…we cannot allow the actions of the few who have violated the trust of the school community to threaten the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” they write in the letter.

“We will continue to take such matters seriously and do whatever is necessary to maintain a safe learning environment…” they wrote.

The school did not say how many students it believed was involved or how many students self-reported.