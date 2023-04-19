**Related Video Above: New Day Cleveland explores the Beachwood Truck Park.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those in downtown Cleveland during lunchtime can soon get out in the open air for a bevy of food options.

Walnut Wednesdays are returning next month to Perk Plaza (East 12th Street between Walnut Avenue and Chester Avenue) filled with food trucks galore and a variety of live entertainment and prize opportunities.

Running every Wednesday from May 4 to Sept. 7 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. rain or shine, the event is presented by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

Similarly, the alliance’s Memorial Mondays are coming back to Huntington Park starting May 2 and running through Aug. 9.

Find out more information about the outdoor lunch events right here.