CLEVELAND (WJW)– Food trucks returned to Perk Park in downtown Cleveland on Wednesday.

Walnut Wednesday is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday, now through September. The event features live music and food trucks along the plaza.

It was canceled during 2020 because of the pandemic. While Wednesday’s weather wasn’t ideal, it’s another event that was able to resume with eased restrictions and lower COVID-19 numbers.

Check the schedule of food trucks here.