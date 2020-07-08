1  of  4
Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market reopens this month, following devastating fire

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — After a devastating lightning fire left part of the Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market in ruins last year, the Holmes County spot is planning to reopen this month.

Come Monday, July 27, the market is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with plans to officially open to the public on Thursday, July 30.

Vendors are starting to move back into the fresh digs in preparation for the opening.

'New beginnings': Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market working hard to reopen after destructive fire

The fire occurred in the early morning of Aug. 21, and no one was injured. Since then, flea market owners have been working to repair the space and reopen.

The total reported cost of the new construction is $2.3 million, and does include an expanded front building and large deck.

Hours are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday. The spot plans to stay open through Dec. 19 this year.

