Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market reopens nearly a year after fire

SUGARCREEK, Ohio (WJW) – Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

It is celebrating a reopening nearly a year after a fire.

The Holmes County Fire Department responded to a fire at the facility on August 21, 2019.

The roof collapsed before firefighters arrived at the scene and took several hours for crews to get under control.

Walnut Creek Flea reports the fire was started by lightning. No one was hurt, but many vendors lost everything.

After 11 long months, they are ready to reopen after the main building was reconstructed.

The official reopening is July 30.

