Walmart reveals details of ‘biggest’ Black Friday deals

(WJW) — It’s the moment shoppers have been waiting for: Walmart on Monday revealed details for what it calls its biggest Black Friday Deals for Days event.

Walmart’s third Deals for Days event begins on Walmart’s website on Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET and continues in stores at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 26.

Paying Walmart + members will have early access to the Black Friday event, starting at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 22.

According to the retailer, the hottest deals for this event include:

· Xbox Series S Console for $299

· Xbox Series X Console for $499 (Online Only)

· Play Station 5 Console for $499 (Online Only)

· Nintendo Switch with Mario Cart 8 Deluxe for $299 (Special Buy)

· onn. 70” Class 4K Smart TV with Roku for $398 (Special Buy)

· Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm for $109 (Save $90)

· PowerXL 12-Qt 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $69 (Special Buy)

· Hart 20V 5-Tool Cordless Combo Kit for $138 (Special Buy)

· iRobot Roomba i1 + Self-Empty Robot $349 (Save $230)

· Reebok Men’s and Women’s Fleece Hoodie for $15.50

· Wrangler Men’s 5-Star Jeans for $13 (Save $4.87–$5.97)

· 4’ Fabric Santa for $25 (Special Buy)

· SaluSpa Hollywood Portable Spa for $298 (Save $101)

You can check out more deal details, here.

Walmart is one of several big retailers that announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25, this year as a “thank you” to employees.