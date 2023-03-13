[Editor’s Note: The report above is from January 2023 and explores why the cost of eggs is so high.]

(WJW) – Grocery prices have been on the rise, and more so than any other grocery staple the cost of eggs has skyrocketed.

Eggs are an essential part of many Easter traditions, and that may be just one reason why Walmart is offering shoppers an entire Easter meal and Easter basket goodies – all at last year’s prices.

“The hop over inflation” promotion offers many traditional Easter meal items at the same price as last year. Including, ham, pineapple, rolls, green beans, pie, and more.

The same goes for a handful of Easter basket goodies – from the basket and grass to the chocolate eggs, marshmallow Peeps, and toys.

A company spokesperson said prices will be in effect both online and in stores until April 15.

